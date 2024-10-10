Maharashtra Cabinet urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution, urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai last night, in recognition of his achievements.

A meeting of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata for his contribution to the nation.

An official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Office announced that the state government has declared one-day mourning to pay respect to Ratan Tata.

Earlier, in a post on X, the chief minister said everyone will always remember the determination shown by Ratan Tata after the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

“His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours,” Mr Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is a “great loss for the country”.

“Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country,” Mr Fadnavis said.