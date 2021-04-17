Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded a CBI inquiry into an alleged scam worth Rs 500 crores in the Transport Ministry of Maharashtra and accused the state government of a big swindle.

Kirit Somaiya has also released a video in which he said that Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab, Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane and Wardha Deputy RTO Bajrang Khamate have scammed crores of rupees in which the state RTO was wrongly transferred and that the CBI should interrogate these officials.

Taking a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Kirit Somaiya said that corruption is rampant in the RTO transport ministry of the state.

He said that Wardha’s deputy RTO Bajrang Kharmate, along with Transport Minister Anil Parab, illegally raised crores of rupees and distributed them among themselves. He also said that many officers were transferred every two months and Rs 25-50 lakh to 1-1 crore were received for promotion.

Anil Parab was recently named by suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in his letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Vaze had reportedly claimed that Parab had asked him to get into talks with a trust that had been facing a probe and collect Rs 50 crore from the trustees to close the probe.

Somaiya has written a letter to the state Governor and sought a full investigation into the matter.