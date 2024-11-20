Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar cast’s vote, says Maha Yuti alliance will win

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday cast his vote.

Speaking to reporters Pawar said,” The Mahayuti is going to form the Government here and I hope people of Baramati have faith in me.”

Pawar also backed allegations made by former IPS Ravindra Patil who had claimed that NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and Congress state Chief Nana Patole had used Bitcoin Scam tainted cash to fund the polls.

“Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear,” he said.

One of the most anticipated battles in these elections is taking place in Baramati. Where Ajit Pawar is contesting Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase of Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

Shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals have characterised the battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly. The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.