Maharashtra assembly election 2024: Mahayuti crosses halfway mark, MVA trails as per ECI data

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at 10 am leading in 172 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 47 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India.

According to initial results, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP has the most, leading in 100 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), party of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat.

Meanwhile, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 12 seats, Congress in 17 seats, and the UBT Sena in 18 seats. Samajwadi Party, which is part of the Aghadi alliance notched up 2 seats

Other parties, including Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), are leading in three seats. The Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) is leading in two seats, and Swatantra Bharat Paksha (SBP) are each leading in one seat. These smaller parties are likely to support the MVA alliance.

Advertisement

Counting for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began at 8 am today along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections. The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP). Both alliances view the increased voter turnout as a sign of support for their respective campaigns.

State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam praised efforts to increase voter participation, especially in Mumbai. “The Election Commission of India gave significant focus, attention, and time to Maharashtra this time. Each strategy was conceptualised and implemented with high precision. This resulted in a significant addition to the voter list between the Parliament election and the current election. Efforts were made to ease voting, especially in places like Mumbai, where there were challenges during the Parliament elections. This time, everyone appreciated the arrangements,” he said. He also thanked nearly 6 lakh officials who ensured smooth voting.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.