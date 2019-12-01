BJP leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the leader of opposition of Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday.

On the second day of the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress leader Nana Patole was elected as the new speaker of the assembly.

Read: Maharashtra Assembly: Congress’ Nana Patole is new Speaker, elected unopposed as BJP withdraws candidate

The election of the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly was dramatic as the BJP withdrew its candidate’s nomination from the post.

“We had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of assembly speaker, but in the all-party meeting, other parties requested us and we withdrew our candidate’s name,” said Devendra Fadnavis.

He also said that it has been a tradition that the speaker of the assembly was elected unopposed so we accepted the request to withdraw our candidate.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in assembly congratulated Nana Patole on his election as the speaker. “Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family and I am very confident that he will give justice to everyone,” he said.

The 56-year-old Patole is a 4 time MLA and comes from the Sakoli Assembly constituency in Vidarbha. He contested from BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and won against NCP’s popular leader Praful Patel from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat but rebelled against the BJP in December 2017 and quit the party because of differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and came back to Congress fold as its Kisan Wing leader.

Yesterday, on the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly, Uddhav Thackeray passed the floor test amid uproar in the assembly and opposition staged a walkout.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had termed the assembly as unconstitutional.