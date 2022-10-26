Maharashtra: 3 killed,11 injured in fire at chemical factory in Palghar

Follow Us:
The fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district.

SNS | October 26, 2022 10:12 pm

Representational Photo

Three people lost their lives while 11 people got injured in a fire at a chemical company. The cause of the fire is said to be a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Injured people have been admitted to Shinde Hospital, Boisar, said the Police.

The fire broke out in a chemical company due to a boiler explosion in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district. Fire personnel have reached the spot and the dousing operation has started.

Several people are expected to be trapped in the fire.

Further details awaited

