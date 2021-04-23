A major fire broke out in a private Covid hospital in Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra killing at least 13 patients including 6 women, early on Friday.

The authorities noticed that the fire broke out at around 3.15 am in the ICU ward located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh hospital at Tirupati Nagar in Virar town.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished after two hours by the fire-fighting teams and other agencies from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation who rused to the spot to bring the situation under control.

While 13 in the burning ICU perished, around 4 others there were shifted and rushed to safety before the flames spread further.

Agriculture Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, two local legislators Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij Thakur, top police and civic officials also rushed to the site to review the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of all decreased, besides Rs 100,000 to all the seriously injured.

Thackeray has also ordered a probe into the tragedy, currently suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who died in the incident.

“The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said.