Mahakumbh stampede unfortunate incident: SC

Terming as “unfortunate incident” January 29 stampede at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest plea (PIL) seeking directions to put in place measures and guidelines for the safety of the pilgrims coming from all parts of the country.

“It is an unfortunate incident and it is something of concern, but move the High Court,” said Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a bench also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, to the PIL petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the bench that a judicial commission has already been constituted to probe the incident.

As Rohatgi said that a similar petition has already been filed in the Allahabad High Court, the bench asked the PIL petitioner advocate to approach the High Court with his plea.

The petitioner advocate had sought direction that VIP movement shall not affect or create danger to the common devotees’ safety and maximum space for entry and exit of devotees at Mahakumbh should be provided.

The PIL had also sought direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the Mahakumbh-2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29.