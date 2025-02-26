Mahakumbh: Railways to run over 350 trains from Prayagraj for Mahashivratri

For the final ‘Amrit Snan’ of Mahakumbh-2025, a massive influx of pilgrims from across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bengal, and other states has converged at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj.

In anticipation of their return journey, Indian Railways has rolled out special measurs to handle the rush at railway stations. The Railways will run over 350 trains from Prayagraj.

Over the past two days, railway stations in Bihar—including Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Sasaram, Katihar, Khagaria, Saharsa, Jaynagar, and Darbhanga—witnessed a significant rise in footfall.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh hubs such as Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gonda, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Jhansi also recorded heavy passenger movement.

In Madhya Pradesh stations like Chitrakoot, Jabalpur, Satna, and Khajuraho, along with Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ranchi, Garhwa, and Medininagar, experienced a similar surge as devotees traveled to Prayagraj for the auspicious event.

“After the Amrit Snan, a large number of people are expected to return to their hometowns, which will likely lead to a heavy crowd at railway stations. Keeping this in mind, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have made extensive preparations, and all officials and staff have been directed to remain vigilant at their workstations,” the railways said in a press release.

In light of the en masse pilgrims expected on Maha Shivaratri, the railway administration has made arrangements for the convenience of passengers, including security, shelters, easy ticketing apart from running a large number of trains.

Over 1,500 commercial department staff and 3,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed at all stations in Prayagraj region.

Additionally, 29 squads of Railway Protection Special Force, 2 squads of Women Railway Protection Special Force, 22 dog squads, and 2 bomb disposal squads have been stationed in Prayagraj.

Teams from Scouts and Guides, Civil Defense, and other departments are working to provide better travel facilities to the pilgrims.