Mahakumbh: Naga sadhus captivate devotees with their skills

The first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 showcased Naga sadhus’ captivating display of spiritual fervor and martial art mesmerizing pilgrims at the Sangam bank on Tuesday.

Leading most of the akharas during the Amrit Snan, the Naga sadhus mesmerized onlookers with their discipline and mastery over traditional weapons. From skillfully wielding spears and swords to energetically playing the damru, their demonstrations were a vibrant celebration of age-old traditions. Stunts with sticks and other martial feats added to their spirited display, leaving the devotees enthralled.

Advertisement

In the grand Shobha Yatra of the Akharas leading up to the Amrit Snan commecing at 5 in the morning, some Naga Sadhus rode majestically on horses while others walked on foot, adorned in their distinctive attire and ornaments. With flowers in their matted hair, garlands around their necks, and ‘Trishul’ (trident) held high, they added to the spiritual grandeur of the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement

Though known for their self-discipline and unwavering spirit, the sadhus moved forward in perfect order, following the directives of their Akhara leaders. Amid rhythmic beats of drums, their energy and enthusiasm turned the occasion into a vibrant celebration. Their displays with Trishuls and Damrus emphasized that Mahakumbh is not merely a religious event but a festival of unity between humanity and nature.

During the Shobha Yatra, both the media and common devotees eagerly raised their cameras to capture the mesmerizing presence of the Naga Sadhus. The sadhus, in turn, engaged with the crowds, inviting them to share their joy. Some even wore black sunglasses, further captivating the audience with their charismatic expressions. Dancing to the beats of drums and showcasing their traditional rituals live, the Naga sadhus filled the atmosphere with vibrant energy. Their enthusiasm was contagious, as devotees watched in awe, captivated by every movement and expression, making the occasion unforgettable.

Even during the holy bath, the Naga Sadhus’ unique style stood out. They entered the icy waters of the Triveni Sangam with unbounded zeal.

Their playful interactions were a sight to behold as they splashed water on each other with joyous abandon. They even engaged with the media, sprinkling water on the cameramen, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the spiritual proceedings.

In addition to the male Naga Sadhus, female Naga ascetics were also present in significant numbers. Like their male counterparts, they devote themselves to intense meditation and yoga. The primary distinction lies in their attire—female ascetics wear saffron, typically unstitched garments. Their journey to becoming Naga ascetics involves renouncing familial ties and performing ‘Pind Daan’ for their family members and themselves. Once initiated, their mission is to uphold and protect the Sanatan Dharma. This Mahakumbh sparked widespread curiosity about these remarkable women and their steadfast dedication to spirituality.

Through their demeanour and traditions, the Naga Sadhus conveyed that the Mahakumbh is more than a religious event—it is a celebration of the spiritual and natural harmony of humanity. Their every action reflected the purity and joy that embody this sacred gathering. The 2025 Mahakumbh will be cherished for years to come, thanks to the unique traditions and vibrant activities of the Naga sadhus.