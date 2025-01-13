Mahakumbh is all set for first Amrit Snan on January 14

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh has commenced with great enthusiasm following the successful conclusion of the Paush Purnima bathing festival.

All eyes are now set on the Maha Snan, also known as the Shahi Snan, which has been renamed Amrit Snan this year.

Advertisement

The Mahakumbh Mela administration has finalized the sequence of Amrit Snan for the 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Tuesday, ensuring adherence to traditional customs.

Advertisement

Each Akhara has been notified of its designated time and sequence.

Mahant Acharya Devendra Singh Shastri, Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Nirmal, confirmed that all Akharas’ dates, sequences, and timings have been communicated.

The administration remains committed to ensuring that this sacred tradition is conducted smoothly and with full reverence.

As per tradition, the Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 will begin on Makar Sankranti, January 14, with the first Akhara, Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, accompanied by Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara.

This Akhara will depart from the camp at 5.15 am and reach the ghat at 6.15 am. The bathing time will be 40 minutes. It will leave the ghat for the camp at 6.55 am and reach the camp at 7.55 am.

In the second place, Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Shri Niranjani Akhara and Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand will take Amrit Snan. It will depart from the camp at 06.05 am and reach the ghat at 07.05 am, while the bathing time will be 40 minutes. Subsequently, it will depart from the ghat at 7.45 AM, and arrive at the camp at 8.45 AM.

At the third place, three Sanyasi Akharas will take the Amrit Snan, which includes Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Shri Panchdashnam Aawahan Akhara, and Shri Panchagni Akhara. It will leave the camp at 07.00 AM and reach the ghat at 08.00AM while bathing time will be 40 minutes. It will depart from the ghat at 8.40 AM and arrive at the camp at 9.40 AM.

Among the three Bairagi Akharas, first of all, All India Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 09.40, reach the Ghat at 10.40 and after bathing for 30 minutes, leave the Ghat at 11.10 and reach the camp at 12.10.

In the same sequence, All India Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 10.20, reach the Ghat at 11.20, and after bathing for 50 minutes, leave the Ghat at 12.10 and return to the camp at 13.10.

Similarly, All India Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara will start from the camp at 11.20 and reach Ghat at 12.20. After bathing for 30 minutes, it will return from there at 12.50 and reach the camp at 13.50 PM.

The remaining three Akharas are Akharas associated with Udasin. In this, Udasin Shri Panchayati Naya Udasin Akhara will leave its camp at 12.15 and reach the ghat at 13.15 PM. After bathing for 55 minutes, it will leave the ghat at 14.10 PM and reach the camp at 15.10 PM.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Naya Udasin Nirvana will leave the camp at 13.20 PM and reach the ghat at 14.20 PM. After bathing for an hour here, it will leave the ghat at 15.20 and reach the camp at 16.20. Last of all, Shri Panchayati Nirmal Akhara will take the Amrit Snan.

This Akhara will leave the camp at 14.40 PM and reach the ghat at 15.40 PM. After bathing for forty minutes, it will leave the ghat at 16.20 and reach the camp at 17.20 PM. The same arrangement will be followed on Basant Panchami.