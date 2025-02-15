Mahakumbh embodies spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

Calling Mahakumbh a priceless example of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, he expressed happiness at witnessing the deep faith of people from across the world.

“Our Sanatana Dharma is safe, and it will lead the country to new heights,” he said.

During his visit to Prayagraj, the Union Minister also met Swami Chidananda Saraswati, head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram (Rishikesh), and sought his blessings.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister described his visit to Mahakumbh as an emotional moment. “Getting the opportunity to come to Mahakumbh is like a blessing,” he said, calling it a remarkable example of India’s collective spirit.

He highlighted that over 50 crore people from India and abroad have participated in Mahakumbh so far, showcasing India’s growing influence on the global stage.

Sharing an interesting anecdote, he said, “When I was in Belgium, I learned that Chris Martin of Coldplay wanted to visit Mahakumbh. I immediately spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and arranged for his visit. He was thrilled by this unique experience.”

Goyal added that Mahakumbh will continue to spread the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ worldwide.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Prayagraj Airport, he was welcomed by Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.