Mahakumbh devotees spread message of national unity: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and devotees from across the country and the world on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

He specifically acknowledged the devotees gathered at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Ayodhya, and various temples and Shivalayas across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the significance of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, stating that approximately 66 crore devotees have participated in the holy event, sending a powerful message of national unity and dedication to the spirit of nationalism.

During his visit to major Shiva temples in Gorakhpur for darshan, puja, and Jalabhishek on Wednesday, CM Yogi spoke to the media at Mukteshwarnath Temple. He highlighted the spiritual importance of Mahashivratri, calling it a special day dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, the god of welfare.

He remarked that all arrangements function smoothly by Lord Shiva’s divine grace and that the unwavering faith of devotees symbolises India’s unity.

“The faith that devotees are expressing today in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, and other major Shiva temples across the state is a testament to India’s unity. I bow to this faith,” CM Yogi stated.

The Chief Minister pointed out the unprecedented gathering at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and was scheduled to culminate on Mahashivratri. He noted that nearly 66 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, reaffirming India’s rich spiritual traditions.

He further highlighted that Maha Kumbh exemplifies the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), inspiring people to dedicate themselves to nationalism.

Besides Prayagraj, CM Yogi acknowledged the overwhelming number of devotees flocking to Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He revealed that for the past month and a half, nearly 8 to 10 lakh devotees have been visiting Baba Vishwanath Dham daily, with even larger crowds expected on Mahashivratri.

Similarly, he noted that Ayodhya Dham has been witnessing an influx of 8 to 10 lakh devotees daily at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, with Mahashivratri drawing an even bigger crowd. Other prominent temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Baba Dudheshwarnath Dham (Ghaziabad), Pura Mahadev Dham (Baghpat), Baba Aughadnath Dham (Meerut), Baba Lodheshwarnath Temple (Barabanki), Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Mansarovar Temple, Mukteshwarnath Temple, Baba Bhadeshwarnath Temple (Bareilly), Nageshwarnath Temple (Ayodhya), Dudheshwarnath Temple (Deoria), and Tameshwarnath Temple (Sant Kabir Nagar), have also witnessed a surge in devotees.

Expressing his confidence in the spiritual power of Maha Shivratri, CM Yogi stated that the inspiration drawn from Lord Shiva’s divine blessings would strengthen the resolve to serve society and the nation with dedication.