Mahakumbh cleanup: High-Tech trash skimmers remove 10–15 tons of waste daily from Ganga, Yamuna

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of a pristine Ganga and Yamuna during Mahakumbh, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has deployed a high-tech trash skimmer that removes 10–15 tons of garbage daily, complementing manual cleaning efforts.

To ensure that devotees have access to clean and pure water while taking a holy dip at the Sangam, a trash skimmer machine was initially installed, removing 50–60 quintals of waste daily. Impressed by its efficiency, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation purchased another machine two years ago, significantly accelerating river-cleaning operations.

What is a Trash Skimmer Machine?

-A trash skimmer collects floating waste from the water’s surface, making it ideal for cleaning rivers, ports, and seas.

-It removes plastic, bottles, religious offerings, clothes, metal objects, puja waste, and even dead animals or birds.

-The machine is also effective in removing water hyacinth and aquatic weeds, ensuring clean and navigable waterways.

Machine Capacity: 13 Cubic Meters

The trash skimmer deployed for cleaning the Ganga and Yamuna has a capacity of 13 cubic meters and covers a four-kilometer stretch of the river. This includes the Sangam area and other key locations such as the Boat Club. The machine operates efficiently, cleaning both rivers simultaneously.

According to officials, the amount of waste collected has increased twenty-fold since the start of Mahakumbh. The machine effectively removes flowers, garlands, dona-pattal, incense wrappers, plastic, coconuts, clothes, and other floating waste from the river’s surface.

How Does the Trash Skimmer Work?

-The machine has gates on both sides with a conveyor belt inside

-These gates close hydraulically to trap floating debris.

-Once collected, the waste is transferred to the conveyor belt.

-The debris is then moved to an unloading conveyor belt, where it is extracted and processed for disposal.

Waste Disposal Process

Municipal Corporation officials have designated a disposal site near Naini for waste collected by the machine. From there, it is transported daily to a processing plant in Baswar.

-At the plant, coconut shells, plastic, and other materials are sorted and separated.

-Plastic waste is sent for recycling, while organic waste is processed into compost.

The machine, sourced from Mumbai, is being operated and maintained by the supplier company under a five-year contract to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.