Mahakumbh, an opportunity for Prayagraj to shine in hospitality: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that the preparations for Mahakumbh are progressing at a rapid pace with seamless coordination between the Central and State Governments and various departments.

Speaking to journalists after reviewing the preparations in Prayagraj, he emphasized the extensive efforts being made, stating, “Every institution is actively engaged to ensure the success of this grand event.” He remarked that Mahakumbh is not merely a religious festival, but also an exceptional opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its outstanding hospitality. He urged the people of Prayagraj to collaborate in making this event a resounding success and elevate the city’s global reputation.

The CM shared that preparations for the monumental “Sanatan Gaurav Mahakumbh” are well underway. “So far, land has been allocated to over 20,000 saints and institutions through a comprehensive registration process. This includes allotments to all 13 Akharas, Dandiwada, Acharyawada, Prayagwal Sabha, Khak Chowk, and others. Efforts are ongoing to complete the allocation process for remaining and newly registered institutions by January 5”, he informed.

Assuring that the “double-engine government” is making adequate arrangements for land and other necessary facilities to ensure the success of this grand event, he highlighted several key developments and ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 during his address. He stated that the number of pontoon bridges for the event has increased from 22 to 30, marking a first for Mahakumbh. Of these, 20 have already been completed, with efforts underway to finish all 30 bridges by December 30.

Additionally, out of a planned 651 kilometers of checkered plates, 330 kilometers have already been laid, with work progressing swiftly to meet deadlines, he stated further. According to him, the installation of signages is also advancing rapidly, with 250 signages already placed in the fairgrounds and 661 signages installed across the city. Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam is undertaking significant initiatives, focusing on a uninterrupted and clean flow of the Ganga, he remarked.

Efforts by the Irrigation Department are focused on maintaining sufficient water levels at the confluence. The CM noted the unprecedented generosity of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers this year, with ample clean water suitable for bathing and drinking. Functional STPs across various locations ensure no industrial effluents, sewage, or drainage enter the rivers. Additionally, bioremediation and geo-tube techniques are being implemented for water purification.

In terms of infrastructure, 85 substations of 400 KVA are being constructed by the Power Corporation, with 77 already completed. Of the 14 substations of 250 KVA, 12 have been established, while 94 of 128 substations of 100 KVA are operational. Further, 1,160 kilometers of LT lines, 160 kilometers of HT lines, and nearly 48,000 LED streetlights have been installed.

For the first time, Prayagraj will feature a riverfront along the Ganga, along with newly constructed concrete ghats. The ghat in Arail is also on track for completion by December 30.The CM highlighted the grand development of Triveni Pushp, an initiative conceptualized by former Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi, which is being realized in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Parmarth Ashram.

Meanwhile, film actor Sanjay Mishra, who visited Sangam on Monday to witness the ongoing preparations for the Mahakumbh, commended the state govt for its meticulous planning and foolproof arrangements for the grand event. Reflecting on the preparations, he remarked that the Yogi government’s vision of a divine, grand, and safe Mahakumbh is coming true. During his visit, he marvelled at the spectacular view of the city of tents being erected on the sand and also enjoyed a boat ride in the Sangam.