Maha poll panel vouches for transparency in preparing electoral rolls

The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra on Tuesday reaffirmed that electoral rolls are prepared transparently, with copies shared with recognized political parties to ensure accuracy and fairness in the electoral process.

“During the 2nd Special Summary Revision-2024, ahead of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, copies of draft and final electoral rolls of 288 Assembly Constituencies were provided to representatives of all recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress,” the Maharashtra poll panel clarified in a note.

It said the electoral rolls are updated regularly to include new voters, remove deceased individuals, and correct errors, while the commission conducts thorough verification at the booth level to ensure the accuracy of the rolls.

“Between the draft and final publication of rolls, 19,27,508 claims and objections were received for consideration. Only 89 appeals were received against wrongful additions in the Electoral Rolls, which can be filed as per law,” the panel added.

The poll panel’s stance comes in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims of rigging voter rolls and bogus turnout in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.