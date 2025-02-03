Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘Amrit Snan’ begins as over 1.65 million devotees take holy dip on ‘Basant Panchami’

More than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am on Monday, marking the beginning of the third ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami, officials said.

The sacred bathing ritual, which started with Naga Sadhus taking the plunge at the ghats, is part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

“Amrit Snan started on the Ghats by Naga Sadhus. With faith and devotion, the banks of Triveni are witnessing the ancient Indian culture and traditions,” the Maha Kumbh administration said in a post on X.

As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The number of Kalpwasis–devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities–has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of ‘Basant Panchami’ in the early hours of Monday.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj junction as the city gears up to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

The event is part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, drawing pilgrims from across the country to take the holy dip in the Ganges.

The holy city saw devotees from different parts of the country, with many also performing charitable acts and rituals.

It is believed that Maa Saraswati was born on Basant Panchami, and taking a dip in the Ganga on this auspicious day holds great significance.

Speaking about the preparedness for the Amrit Snan today, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi said, “Today is the “Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the procession of Mahanirvani Akhara and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara is heading towards the Sangam ghat. Proper arrangements have been made for the safety of devotees.”

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwars of different akhadas started leading processions for the third ‘Amrit Snan’ of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Police personnel also offered prayers as Saints and Nagas headed towards Triveni Sangam for the ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government’s efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.