Maersk pauses cargo operations at Adani-owned Haifa Port in Israel

Container shipping company Maersk has officially announced that it has ‘temporarily’ stopped loading and unloading operations at Haifa port of Israel, operated by Adani Ports & SEZ, due to missile attacks by Iran.

“After carefully analysing threat risk reports regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, particularly the potential risks of calling specific Israeli ports and their implications for the safety of our crews, Maersk has made the decision to temporarily suspend vessel calls at the Port of Haifa, Israel and also suspend cargo acceptance for Haifa,” according to an official statement issued by Maersk.

“The safety and security of our seafarers and operations are our top priorities. We have taken this proactive measure to safeguard our people, assets, and customers’ cargo in light of increased regional instability. We are in close contact with customers who may be impacted by this decision and are working to provide alternative transport solutions to minimise disruption. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and stand ready to reassess this decision as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so. Further updates will be shared as new information becomes available. At the same time, we continue to call the port in Ashdod and are making arrangements to offer our customers alternative solutions,” Maersk’s statement informed.

Significantly, Maersk’s decision to halt operations at Haifa Port came days after Bazan, Israel’s largest oil refinery, stopped work in Haifa after it was hit by an Iranian-fired ballistic missile, killing 3 workers.

However, the Adani Group’s spokesperson has not yet responded to messages requesting an official comment about the statement issued by Maersk.

The Haifa port, which was privatised in 2022, is owned 70% by India’s Adani Ports, while the remaining 30% is held by Israel’s Gadot Group. The port is a critical hub for Israel’s seaborne trade, handling around 20 million tonnes of cargo annually. It serves both commercial and military purposes, given its proximity to Israeli naval installations.

Adani’s purchase of the Haifa Port in 2023 is seen as integral to transforming it into a major international port, as part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

IMEC aims to build a new trade passage from India to Europe, through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel as a counter to China’s Belt & Road Initiative.