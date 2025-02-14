Logo

Logo

# India

Madras HC dismisses petition seeking appointment of temple trustee from particular caste

Terming as unconstitutional any prayer having the effect of perpetuating caste, Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to appoint non-hereditary trustees for a couple of temples from a particular sub-caste, claiming that they belonged to the community.

Statesman News Service | Chennai | February 14, 2025 9:55 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition seeking appointment of temple trustee from particular caste

File photo

Terming as unconstitutional any prayer having the effect of perpetuating caste, Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to appoint non-hereditary trustees for a couple of temples from a particular sub-caste, claiming that they belonged to the community.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while dismissing the plea, observed that entertaining such prayers would frustrate and undermine the constitutional goals besides being opposed to public policy. The Judge also expressed his anguish at the society’s inability to shed the unwanted baggage of caste despite 75 years of the Constitution.

Advertisement

The petitioner, A Rajendran, has submitted that the Varadharaja Perumal temple and Sendraya Perumal Temple, both Vaishnavite shrines, belonged to a particular sub-caste of a community.

Advertisement

As such, he sought a direction to the Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, Coimbatore, to frame a scheme of administration of the temples by appointing non-hereditary trustees from the sub-caste.

The Judge said: “Despite seventy-five years of our Constitution, sections of society are yet to shed this unwanted baggage. The very operation of the Constitutional scheme is frustrated, and the caste system leads to the perversions of the goals and values of the society.”

“Thus, any prayer which is in the nature of or which has the effect of perpetuation of caste will not only be unconstitutional but would be opposed to public policy. The time has come for this court to emphatically declare so.”

Further, the court made it clear that caste being a social evil, its perpetuation could not be entertained by the courts. Caste is not decided by what one learns or does in life but by birth, which is against the ethos that all are born equal, it was pointed out adding that entertaining caste-based prayers would be a violence against the Constitution.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Direct flight services launched from Hindon to Kolkata

Strengthening connectivity with the National Capital Region (NCR), K Rammohan Naidu, Union minister for civil aviation, inaugurated Air India Express' services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad towards several destinations including Kolkata Airport.

# India

Madras HC orders CBI probe into political nexus in illegal beach sand mining

A Division Bench of Madras High Court, on Monday, ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the massive illegal mining of beach sand minerals (BSM) going on for many years in the southern coastal districts, citing large-scale corruption, collusion and connivance among politicians, government officials and private mining firms.