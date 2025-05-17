Madhya Pradesh: Protests erupt over killing of two men in Seoni district

Protests erupted in a village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday over the murder of two youths late on Friday night. Irate villagers set a liquor shop and two cars on fire and staged a road blockade alleging police inaction and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the police, Roopak Baghel (25) and Aman Baghel (20) were stabbed to death by a group of people over some dispute at village Paraspani under the jurisdiction of the Keolari police station.

The incident occurred at around 11.45 pm on Friday, and the family members of the deceased, along with other villagers, came out onto the streets on Saturday in protest. They sat on a dharna and blocked the main road towards Mandla.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot to handle the situation. Heavy police force was deployed in the village.

According to Seoni SP Sunil Kumar Mehta, the situation was brought under control and the police have registered a case of murder and a search is on to nab the accused.