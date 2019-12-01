As the honey-trap case in Madhya Pradesh attracts attention, Police along with the Indore district authorities raided the home, media firm and three other establishments of a local businessman on late Saturday night. The raids were conducted at businessman Jitendra Soni’s home, hotel, restaurant and night club in Indore late on Saturday night, he said.

“Soni also owns a local eveninger. The investigators also went to his newspaper’s office,” the official added. The authorities have so far not shared any details of the searches conducted at Soni’s premises.

Meanwhile, some local organisations of journalists condemned the raid, saying the exercise was aimed at “intimidating” the fourth pillar of democracy.

Five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal in September for allegedly running the honey-trap and blackmailing racket.

The racket was busted after an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs 3 crore from him. The accused are currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)