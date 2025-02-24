Madhya Pradesh GIS 2025: Adani Group to invest Rs 1.1 trillion across sectors

Adani Group has committed to investing Rs 1.1 trillion in Madhya Pradesh across various sectors.

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2025, Gautam Adani said, “These are more than just investments.”

Advertisement

The sectors of investment include infrastructure and smart metering, with an additional Rs 10 trillion investment under advanced discussions.

Advertisement

The additional Rs 10 trillion investment would include a greenfield smart city, a large-scale airport, and a coal gasification project.

The conglomerate plans to fund projects in pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy, aiming to create over 1,20,000 jobs by 2030.

Adani also reiterated the group’s dedication to making Madhya Pradesh one of India’s top investment destinations.

“They mark key milestones in our shared journey — one that will position Madhya Pradesh as a national leader in industrial and economic growth,” he added.

Notably, so far, the group has invested over Rs 5 trillion in Madhya Pradesh across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, generating more than 25,000 jobs.

At the Summit, Gautam Adani also spoke about Madhya Pradesh’s potential. “There are a lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

The two-day summit, taking place from February 24-25, aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a prime investment hub by drawing both domestic and international investors.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He said the Global Investors Summit is a commendable initiative.

“It serves as a vital platform to showcase the state’s immense potential in industry, innovation, and infrastructure. By attracting global investors, it is paving the way for economic growth and job creation,” PM Modi said.

The state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore business opportunities, reinforcing its dedication to global partnerships and economic progress.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence that the summit would set new benchmarks in development.