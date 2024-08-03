Madhya Pradesh: Girls strip-searched in schools, allege parents

Controversy erupted at a government school in Indore after some irate parents alleged that their daughters were strip-searched and beaten after a teacher heard a mobile phone tringing during an ongoing exam.

Some parents reached Malharganj police station in the city and submitted a complaint against the management and teachers of Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in the Bada Ganpati area.

The complainants charged that on Friday some teachers of the school took some girl students to the toilet and asked them to undress in an effort to search for the mobile phone. They also alleged that some girl students were beaten up.

As per some reports, the school principal said that one mobile phone was recovered from a girl student and her parents were notified.

According to Malharganj police station Sub-Inspector M Dhurve, an initial inquiry was being done on the basis of the complaint application submitted by the parents and if anyone were found guilty, then further action would be taken accordingly.