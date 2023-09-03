Madhya Pradesh: Five boys drown in river

Five boys aged 10-16 years drowned in a river while bathing on Saturday and the bodies of two were recovered. One of them was rescued and a search was on for the remaining throughout the night.

According to police, the incident occurred in Dudhi river in Doomar Jaitwada village near Bankhedi in Narmadapuram district.

Villagers told the police that the five friends, Karan (16), Deepesh (15), Aniket, Sameer and Kishan were bathing in shallow water towards the bank of the river.

However, after sometime one of them got swept into deep waters, possibly after getting sucked into a vortex. All the remaining four boys also got trapped in the deep hole in an attempt to save the first one and then each other.

Some onlookers rushed to the village and informed the people. The police were also informed and a rescue operation was launched.

The rescuers managed to retrieve the bodies of Karan and Deepesh late in the night. The search for the other boys continued throughout the night.

Some villagers said the water was anywhere between 50 to 100 feet deep at the spot where the boys drowned.

Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh also rushed to the spot. He said all efforts were on the whole night to rescue the boys safely.