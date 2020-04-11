Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Saturday demands imposition of President’s rule in Madhya Pradesh if BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fails to from the cabinet.

Tanka wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and called it an “unconstitutional governance”. He said people of Madhya Pradesh deserve a better rule with a cabinet place, particularly during the pandemic when the state is continuously suffering deaths daily.

Madhya Pradesh deserves to be governed by a cabinet. This is what the Constitution mandates. Madhya Pradesh cannot be deprived of this constitutional privilege and especially so in this extreme crisis situation,” said Tankha.

“Alternatively, if the Chief Minister is unable to form his cabinet because of issues beyond his control, then a case of breakdown of constitutional machinery will be self-evident in the state, warranting the Union to consider the imposition of President’s rule in the state,” he added.

Quoting Article 163, Tankha said, “A Government of a sole CM i.e. one-man government without a cabinet is an unthinkable constitutional anathema.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan who assumed the office on March 23 – right a day before the imposition of nationwide lockdown — is yet to form his cabinet.

Chouhan has been devising strategy with his core team of officers.