Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Kamal Nath, who will turn 73 on Monday, urged party workers and well-wishers not to put up congratulatory posters, banners and hoardings.

Nath and his family will offers prayers at Guptkashi, some 47 kilometres before Kedarnath, the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva, in Uttarakhand, Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said on Sunday.

“Do not put up banners, posters, hoarding and other publicity stuff on my birthday – November 18. Party workers, organisations and the people should shun such publicity,” Nath tweeted.

सभी कांग्रेसजनो ,शुभचिंतको , स्नेहीजनो , प्रशंसको से मेरी विनम्र अपील –

मेरे जन्मदिवस के अवसर पर प्रदेश में कही भी होर्डिंग -पोस्टर -बैनर लगाकर प्रदेश को बदरंग ना करे , नियम का पालन करे।

1/4 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 16, 2019



State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said Nath made the appeal to ensure cleanliness, adding that the CM was against wasteful expenditure. Gupta said Congress will celebrate Nath’s birthday by holding a blood donation camp, cutting a cake and distributing sweets.