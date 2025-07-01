Madhya Pradesh: BJP to get new state president; Hemant Khandelwal among frontrunners

The Madhya Pradesh BJP will get a new state president by Tuesday late evening or Wednesday morning, and MLA from Betul, Hemant Khandelwal, is amongst the frontrunners for the coveted post.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the party’s election officer, along with former Lok Sabha Member from Gwalior, Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar. Pradhan is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal today evening to oversee the nomination and selection process.

Incumbent president and Lok Sabha member from Khajuraho, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, has completed two consecutive terms in office since he first became the state party chief in 2020.

Khandelwal is being considered the top contender for the post, as he is learnt to be the favourite choice of MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav. However, other names are also being considered, including Lata Wankhede, the Lok Sabha MP from Sagar.

If chosen, she will become the first ever woman President of the MP BJP. Two tribal leaders, Union Minister Durgadas Uikey, and Lok Sabha Member from Khargone, Gajendra Patel, are also in the running.

The nomination process will begin at 4.30 pm today. If just a single name is finalised, the new state president would be known by today evening only. If voting is carried out, then the new state chief would be declared by Wednesday afternoon.

As per the schedule, there are 379 eligible voters of the party that can cast votes for the state president’s election. They include four MPs and 17 MLAs, besides other party leaders and members.

Even though some names are being considered amongst the obvious choices, it is also possible that the party springs a surprise name for the state president too, just like it did in declaring Dr Mohan Yadav the CM in 2023.