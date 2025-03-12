Madagascar a steadfast partner of India: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said India holds Madagascar in the highest regard as a cherished and reliable friend as well as a steadfast partner in its journey of progress.

He further emphasised that, in alignment with the “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, Madagascar stands as a pivotal ally for India within the Indian Ocean realm. This invaluable partnership, he noted, plays an essential role in fortifying regional stability and nurturing economic prosperity across the region.

Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Madagascar led by President of the National Assembly of Madagascar Justin Tokely in the Parliament House Premises.

During the meeting, he underscored that the relationship between India and Madagascar has historically been strong and that the two nations share a centuries-old history of trade, culture, and mutual interaction.

Guided by the principle of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’, India has always been at the forefront in offering help to neighboring countries especially during disasters, he said.

Mr Birla mentioned India’s proactive role in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to Madagascar. India has supported various projects to contribute to the prosperity and socio-economic development of Madagascar, which reflects India’s commitment to mutually beneficial development, he noted.

He also mentioned the significant role played by members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. Shri Birla also expressed happiness about the first ‘Jaipur Foot Camp’ organized in Madagascar, where hundreds of differently-abled individuals were provided with artificial limbs.

Highlighting India’s democratic tradition and framework, Mr Birla stated that India is the world’s oldest and largest democracy in the world and has a legacy as the ‘Mother of Democracy’. In India even thousands of years ago, democratic institutions made collective decisions for the people, he added. Emphasising that democracy is not merely a system of governance in India, but a cornerstone of its cultural and spiritual ethos, he said.