Lumpy skin disease: CM approves Rs.30 cr for medicines, vaccines

To control the rising trend of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a budget of Rs.30 crores enabling the Animal Husbandry and other concerned departments to purchase medicines and vaccines for treatment of bovines.

Earlier the state Animal Husbandry Department has submitted a proposal for additional provision of Rs.30 cr in the current fiscal year 2022-23 under the Pashudhan Nishulk Arogya Yojana for districts to purchase essential drugs and vaccines to cure the animals’ lives. Yesterday, the CM approved the extra grant for this purpose.

In compliance with the approval of the budget the concerned departments would be able to buy drugs as per the required quantity to contain the spread of the disease in cattle.

Over 2000 bovines, mainly cows, have died of this LSD virus in parts of the state in about a month.