Ludhiana Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 6 booked in land scam 

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), on Thursday, registered a criminal case against former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Raman Balasubramanium and five others for illegal sale of plots.

An official spokesperson said those booked in the case include LIT’s executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sub-divisional officer Ankit Narang, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, clerk Gagandeep and personal assistant (PA) to chairman Sandeep Sharma who has been arrested.

The VB had arrested LIT junior assistant Harmit Singh and executive officer Kuljit Kaur red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in a corruption case on 14 July under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B IPC at police station VB Ludhiana.

During the investigation of this bribery case, it has came to light that the LIT officials by adopting corrupt practices had allotted plot number 9-B in SBS Nagar, plot number 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plot number 366-B, 140 in Sarabha Nagar which were falling under Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust to unauthorised persons by getting huge amounts of bribe.

The spokesperson said it was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots had been allotted to some unauthorised persons violating prescribed rules after taking huge bribe money.