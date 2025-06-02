Lucknow tops in revenue case disposal; Jaunpur leads among district courts

With monthly district-wise reviews and a dedicated initiative, Uttar Pradesh has seen a marked rise in dispute settlements in recent years.

According to the latest report by the Revenue Court Computerized Management System (RCCMS), Lucknow topped the state in revenue case settlements, while Jaunpur led among district courts once again.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative not only aims to deliver timely justice to citizens, but also strengthens transparency and accountability within the administrative framework. Acting on these directions, District Magistrates and concerned officials across the state are working with urgency to ensure prompt disposal of cases.

Officials said here on Monday that the RCCMS report for May 2025 reveals that a total of 3,20,719 revenue cases were resolved statewide. Among these, Lucknow topped the list with 15,137 cases disposed of, followed by Jaunpur with 9,945 cases, and Prayagraj with 9,525 cases.

Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that revenue matters in the district are being resolved in alignment with the Chief Minister’s vision. As per the RCCMS report, five revenue courts in Jaunpur exceeded the Board of Revenue’s monthly disposal target of 250 cases each, resolving a total of 563 cases—achieving 225.20% of the target. This performance secured Jaunpur the top position in the state for case disposal at the district court level. Sultanpur ranked second with 549 cases, while Ghazipur came third with 262 cases.

In May, the District Magistrate Court of Ayodhya achieved an exceptional 230% performance, disposing of 69 cases against a standard of 30, making it the best-performing DM court in the state. The Jaunpur DM Court followed with 66 cases disposed, and the Mau DM Court stood third with 65 cases. Thus, Jaunpur ranks second and Mau third in DM court performance for revenue case resolution.

In terms of Additional District Magistrate (Land Revenue) performance, Jaunpur again led the state by disposing of 208 cases against the standard of 50. Ghazipur ranked second with 61 cases, and Mirzapur came third with 24 cases.

Similarly, in the category of Additional District Magistrate (Finance & Revenue), Jaunpur secured the first position, achieving 292% of the target by resolving 146 cases (against the benchmark of 50). Barabanki followed with 138 cases, and another district (unspecified) ranked third with 114 cases.

Among Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Jaunpur’s SDM-I disposed of 80 cases against a target of 60, securing the 37th position in the state. In comparison, Jaunpur’s SDM-II disposed of 63 cases against the same standard, also ranking 37th.