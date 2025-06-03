Lucknow: Four stray dogs dead, six critical after eating poisoned biryani

In a shocking incident of cruelty against canines, 10 street dogs were fed chicken biryani laced with poison, resulting in the death of four. The remaining six were being treated by doctors from an NGO.

In the state capital, the incident took place near the Rajajipuram taxi stand where street dogs were fed biryani on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, local people saw some dogs suffering. They informed the Jeev Aashraya NGO and police. Doctors immediately reached the spot. The Talkatora police have sent the dogs’ bodies for postmortem.

Saurabh, who lives near the site of the incident said, “Somebody mixed poison in chicken biryani and gave it to the dogs.”

Shashi Shekhar, a member of the NGO said that he received information on the phone. By the time officials reached the place, four dogs had died and six were in serious condition.

Shubham Pratap Singh, another member of the NGO, said that it was a planned killing of dogs. Locals have filed a police complaint, he added.