Lucknow Airport to be closed from10 AM to 6 PM for over 4 months from Mar 1 for runway’s upgrade

In order to prioritise passenger safety and enhance the overall efficiency of its operations, Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow will close down flight operations between 10 AM to 6 PM from March 1 to July 15 for recarpeting of runway 09/27.

Having taken the runway closure into consideration, airlines will now operate scheduled flights prior to 1000 hours and after 1800 hours for the duration of the recarpeting. During this period, the Airport will implement a comprehensive plan to ensure the continuity of services and to mitigate any potential inconveniences to passengers and airlines, officials here said.

The existing runway, which has served the airport and its passengers well over the years, is due for an upgrade to maintain optimal performance and reliability. It will be recarpeted to improve texture, friction, profile, strength, operational efficiency and other allied repairs that have been conceptualised over the years.

The 2,744 metre long and 45-metre-wide bituminous runway, with an additional 7.5 metre shoulder on either side of it, was last recarpeted in 2018. The scheduled recarpeting will include milling of the existing bituminous runway, followed by bituminous inlay and overlay to meet the design parameters in line with standards specified by the Regulator. A total area of 1.80 lakh square metres, including runway and taxiways, will be recarpeted.

To enable faster entry and exit of aircraft after landing or take-off from the runway, CCSI Airport will construct a new full length parallel taxiway of 2,744 metres. An additional taxiway P9 is also scheduled to be constructed during the period. Conversion of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system to LED from halogen, along with upgradation of airfield signage, is also included in the runway upgradation project. The conversion to LED will help save at least 50 per cent power for the airport.

Officials said the runway upgradation project has been undertaken by CCSI Airport based on consultations with stakeholders, including regulatory bodies and airlines, prior to obtaining approvals. This has helped reschedule flights and minimise cancellations. The Airport will facilitate 132 ATMs per day during the recarpeting. Certain flight schedules may be adjusted, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for any updates or changes.

The recarpeting of runway 09/27 is part of CCSI Airport’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its infrastructure and services. As one of India’s major gateways to the world, Lucknow Airport continues to invest in projects that support its growth and development. The successful completion of this project will not only reinforce the airport’s position as an emerging aviation hub but also contribute to the economic development of the region

