Taking serious note of 90% pendency in issuance of domicile certificates to online applicants, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday set a deadline of 15 days for this purpose and warned strict action against the concerned officers.

The Lt. Governor also ordered the divisional commissioner of Jammu to immediately verify complaints of poor quality of bunkers being built for shelter of residents of villages bordering Pakistan that were witnessing frequent mortar shelling from across the LOC.

The Lt Governor also instructed the officers to be accessible to the general public and elected representatives at grass root level.

Sinha appreciated the enthusiasm shown by people applying for domicile certificates, and directed the concerned officers to speed up the process of issuance and delivery of the same without hassle. He directed the concerned officers to ensure seamless issuance of domicile certificates for Permanent Resident Certificate holders without requiring additional documents.

He also set a deadline of 30 September for 100% Aadhar enrollment in the districts to ensure complete and uninterrupted disbursal of benefits through DBT mode. He also ordered removal of discrepancies in implementation of other schemes.

Disappointed at 36% damage rate of power transformers in Jammu region, against the national average of 5%, the Lieutenant Governor directed the concerned officers to reduce the prevalent rate to minimum, and bring it at par with the national average.

The Lt Governor laid emphasis on swift delivery of public services and saturation of centrally sponsored schemes at the earliest. Observing delay in payment of wages under MGNREGA, he directed that the wages be paid within 15 days of the work.

Sinha also reviewed work on the mega projects of Jammu and inaugurated smart wi-fi connectivity at six places in the city. He ordered the officers to remove bottlenecks in way of development projects, including the zoo, airport, dam in the Tawi river etc