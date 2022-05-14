Lt. Governor Mathur reviews arrangements for Ladakh visit of Dalai Lama

The helipad near Leh’s abode of the Tibetan spiritual and temporal leader Dalai Lama is being repaired and CCTV cameras being installed in the area as he is scheduled to visit Ladakh later this year.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh UT, RK Mathur personally visited Photang Geyphel-ling which is Dalai Lama’s abode to take stock of the arrangements. He also visited the teaching ground.

He reviewed condition of the helipad and use of helicopter service during Dalai Lama’s visit. LG Mathur reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed measures for renovation and additional infrastructure required at the Photang and the teaching ground.

An official spokesman said on Saturday that the LG visited Jivestal in view of the visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Ladakh in July-August this year. Chairman, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse; Senior Superintendent of Police, PD Nitya; President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Thupstan Chhewang and Chief Representative Officer (CRO), Leh, Dhondup Tashi were present during LG Mathur’s visit to Jivetsal.

LG Mathur visited Photang Geyphel-ling, which is the summer residence of The Dalai Lama in Leh, and reviewed the arrangements. He later visited the spot at Jivetsal used for delivering sermons.

LG Mathur reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed measures for the renovation and additional infrastructure required at the Photang and the teaching ground.

He reviewed the telecommunication connectivity and power supply at Jivetsal. He directed the concerned officials to construct bunds along the Indus River for protection in case of an increase in water level in the river.

LG Mathur inquired about drinking water facilities, toilet, parking space, lighting and security arrangements at Jivetsal. He stressed on the need for renovation of boundary walls and maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Chairman LAHDC Leh apprised LG Mathur of the arrangements being made at Jivetsal and Photang, including installation of CCTV cameras, repairing of public stand posts for drinking purposes, laying of floor tiles and installation of lift at Photang, maintenance of helipad and use of helicopter service during the Dalai Lama’s visit, etc.

Representatives from LBA Youth Wing, LBA Women Wing and officials from PWD and PHE departments were present during LG Mathur’s visit to Jivetsal.