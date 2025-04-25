Lt Governor, Army Chief review security in Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday asked Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to take effective steps to not only bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice but also to intensify efforts to crush the infrastructure of terrorism and its ecosystem.

The LG chaired a security review meeting today with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt General Pratik Sharma and GoC 15 Corps Lt General Prashant Srivastava in Srinagar.

The Army Chief reached Srinagar to take stock of the situation following the killing of 26 civilians by terrorists at Pahalgam.

During the discussion Lieutenant Governor said, ”The nation has full faith in the bravery and valour of our Army, police and CAPFs and they must work in close synergy to identify perpetrators, enablers and OGWs of Pahalgam attack and pursue the entire chain in a sustained manner and neutralise them”.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of the Pahalgam terror attack, whatever his location or affiliation, must be hunted and they must pay the heavy price for the cowardly and dastardly act against our citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor told the top army officials.

The meeting also reviewed security mechanisms in place, various short-term, long-term measures and integration and coordination among the various security agencies.