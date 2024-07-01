Lt Gen Raja Subramani assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army

Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Army Staff on Monday.

The General Officer was the appointment of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command based at Lucknow.

The General Officer was commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in Dec 1985. He has graduated from the prestigious National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He is an alumnus of Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell (UK), and National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

Lt Gen Subramani has, in his illustrious career spanning over 37 years, served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and has tenanted a host of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern Borders.

For his distinguished service to the Nation, the General Officer has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.