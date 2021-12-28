LS Speaker Om Birla calls for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and UAE

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna on Monday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi.

Speaking on this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker called for further strengthening of bilateral economic and parliamentary cooperation between India and UAE.

Birla said that India and UAE share a historical relationship that has been further strengthened under the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of UAE Mohammed bin Zayed.

The 2015 visit of India’s Prime Minister gave new momentum to the relationship between the two countries and his next visit to UAE in January, 2022 will further cement the ties, added Birla. “As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on 75th year of its Independence, UAE is also celebrating 50 years of its Foundation Day,” Birla recalled.

Highlighting that the bilateral relations in the fields of trade, investment, defence, energy, and culture have been deepened between India and UAE during recent times, Birla called for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Birla said India – UAE parliamentary friendship is being formed which will further strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments.

Expressing satisfaction that talks for wider economic cooperation between India and UAE have been completed in a record time, Birla hoped that this would give a boost to both the economies, especially in the fields of trade and growth, in the post-Covid period.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also expressed optimism that the bilateral relations in the fields of investment, energy, and start-ups will be further strengthened. “India’s large-scale participation in Dubai Expo speaks of its commitment to economic engagement with the UAE,” Birla added. He thanked UAE for their generous support to the Indian population in UAE during the Covid period.