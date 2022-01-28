LS Speaker inspects Parliament House ahead of Budget Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today inspected various facilities in Parliament House Complex as Parliament prepares to hold its coming Budget Session from 31st January amidst the continuing Covid-19 crisis.

The Speaker inspected the Lok Sabha Chamber, the Central Hall, and several other facilities in the Parliament House complex. He asked officials to ensure the safety of the Members, officials, and media during the session, keeping in view Covid guidelines.

He was apprised about the implementation of the Covid protocol norms in Parliament House Complex by senior officers.

Birla was also briefed about the progress of the construction of the New Parliament Building (NPB) by concerned officials.

He gave several inputs for world-class landscaping around the New Parliament Building. The Speaker also enquired about the building materials and architectural highlights of the building.

He directed the officers to ensure that maintenance of Parliament House should be taken up regularly and facilities should be improved with the use of the latest technology.

He asked them to undertake adequate safety measures for Members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Chambers.

During his inspection, Birla issued directions to ensure better facilities and maximum cleanliness in the Media Stands, Lobbies, and Central Hall.