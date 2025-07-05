LS Speaker hails India’s healthcare system

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday hailed India’s healthcare system as qualitative, accessible, and affordable.

Highlighting the country’s significant strides in medical infrastructure and service delivery, he said India has successfully enhanced the quality of healthcare while ensuring that it remains within the reach of every citizen.

Advertisement

He noted that initiatives in the healthcare sector have made healthcare services more inclusive and patient-centric. He lauded the progress made in health outreach, digital health technologies, and affordable treatment options, affirming India’s commitment to building a robust and equitable healthcare ecosystem.

Advertisement

The Speaker made these remarks while inaugurating the 7th Annual International Conference of the Innovative Physicians Forum – IPF MEDICON 2025 in New Delhi.

He further said that today, even as developed countries face growing health challenges, Indian doctors are enhancing their global reputation by embracing innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

He said the forum serves as a vital platform to discuss the latest research, emerging technologies, and innovations in the medical field. It explores how tools like artificial intelligence can be used to create a better healthcare system and address both current and future challenges in medicine.

He noted that the reputation and quality of Indian doctors have earned recognition worldwide. He added that despite limited resources, the dedication, service, and sacrifice of doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare workers have enabled India to effectively manage the COVID-19 global pandemic and provide successful treatment. He further underlined that this is a true testament to the credibility of India’s healthcare system.

The Speaker noted that India is developing as a center for pharmaceuticals and medical research, mentioning advancements in drug manufacturing, vaccine production, and biomedical research within the country.

He was happy to note that India has positioned itself as a key player on the international stage. He said India’s skilled scientists, solid research infrastructure, and focus on innovation are advancing healthcare for both local and global needs. He noted that initiatives promoting R&D and collaboration with international institutions are further strengthening India’s role in shaping the future of global health.

In this context, Mr Birla also mentioned that the Government of India is making serious efforts in the health sector. Special attention is being given to research, innovation, and ensuring free medical treatment for the underprivileged through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.

He also underscored the imperative of the critical importance of innovation and research in the medical field, calling it the need of the hour.