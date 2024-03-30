LS polls: Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee

The BJP on Saturday announced a 27-member Election Manifesto Committee for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP president JP Nadda announced the list of 27 members of the panel.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed the convenor of the panel while Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been made the co-convenor.

Advertisement

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Bhupender Yadav; and Chief Ministers Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) are among the 27 members of the committee.

The panel also includes former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh); former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Jual Oram; and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.