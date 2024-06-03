LS polls: BJP top brass meet on eve of vote counting

On the eve of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, held a meeting at party chief JP Nadda’s residence here on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, BJP’s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde briefed on the issues taken up for discussion in the meeting. “When the counting starts tomorrow, counting agents are supposed to be present in all booths. If there is any doubt about counting anywhere, party officials must give special attention to it. All such things were discussed during the meeting,” he added.

When asked about the preparation for celebration in anticipation of victory, he said, “No such things (celebrations) have been decided so far. Once the actual results start coming, we will think about it.”

A BJP delegation led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday and raised concerns over repeated attempts by a “certain section” that is trying to “undermine” the integrity of India’s electoral process.

They urged the ECI to take a few steps to ensure the safety and security of the electoral process and be fully conversant with the minutest details of the prescribed process.

The delegation of BJP leaders, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, met the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised for a hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority going by the exit poll predictions which indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. They showed the ruling BJP-led NDA improving on its performance of 2019 when it won 352 seats.

Some exit polls even anticipated that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of “400 paar” set by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Two of the exit polls predicted the BJP improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The exit poll also predicted a marked rise in NDA’s vote share in Tamil Nadu to 22 per cent. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 2-4 seats in Tamil Nadu. The INDIA bloc, which comprises both the DMK and Congress, is expected to win 33-37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state.