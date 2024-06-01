LS polls: 26.30 per cent turnout till 11 am in final phase

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday recorded an overall voter turnout of 26.03 per cent till 11 am as voting is currently underway on 57 constituencies spread over seven states and a Union Territory.

With 31.9 per cent, Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest voter turnout in the first four hours, while the lowest has been recorded in Odisha with 22.64 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Below is the voter turnout till 11 am

Bihar (8/40)- 24.3 per cent

Chandigarh – 25 per cent

Himachal Pradesh – 31.9 per cent

Jharkhand- 29.6 per cent

Odisha – 22.6 per cent

Punjab – 23.9 per cent

Uttar Pradesh – 28 per cent

West Bengal – 28.1 per cent

The polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 57 constituencies, including the high profile Varanasi seat from where BJP leader and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the polls.

The 57 parliamentary constituencies where polling is being held are spread over eight states and Union territories. As many as 904 candidates, including PM Modi, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut, and Congress leader Manish Tewari are in the fray.

The states and the Union Territories where polling is being held today included, Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) Himachal Pradesh (all four) Odisha (6 seats), Punjab (all 13 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Chandigarh (UT), Bihar (8 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats).

Today’s voting will mark the conclusion of the world’s largest elections held in seven phases. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections had began on April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are most likely to be announced on the same day.