LS poll debacle: CPI(M) Kerala leadership stunned over harsh criticisms against Vijayan

The harsh criticisms that are levelled against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party leadership in the district committees put the CPI-M Kerala leadership in a state of shock.

It is to be noted that despite the criticism raised against the Chief Minister’s style to the controversies involving the family, there is no significant resistance from the leaders. The stance of the chief minister and party leadership that the LDF’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls was not because of the anti- incumbency factor, has not been accepted by the lower rung of the party committees.

It has been pointed out that even during the height of the VS-Pinarayi dispute, there has never been such criticism like this within the CPI-M. After a second consecutive term for the LDF, it was customary for the Chief Minister to underline the party and the government.

There are hardly any discussions in the state leadership meetings and the central leadership does not interfere in the state party. Now, after the heavy defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, things are changing. The chief minister’s style of functioning and the allegations levelled against his daughter are coming under sharp criticism in the party committees.

After the state committee, the leadership is fumbling before the fierce criticism raised against the chief minister in the district committees . The party leadership was shocked by the criticism, including from Kannur.

At the CPI-M Ernakulam District Committee meeting held on Sunday to discuss the report of the party state committee regarding the LDF’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s unwillingness to address the allegations raised against his daughter in front of the media came in for criticism.

Some members in the committee said when allegations were raised against his son, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, party then state secretary, had openly told the media that his son is solely responsible for the allegations levelled against him, and that the party has nothing to do with it.

However, the Chief Minister was not ready to make any kind of explanation anywhere on the Exalogic controversy, they said.

At the Pathanamthitta district secretariat meeting , members alleged that the Chief Minister’s behaviour has caused public animosity against the LDF government.

In the district committee meetings, the general assessment is that anti- incumbency sentiment is the main reason for the loss of even the basic vote of the party.

In the CPI-M Central Committee meeting, starting on 28th, sharp criticisms may be raised against the state leadership and the Chief Minister. There is also the possibility of taking disciplinary action against LDF convener E P Jajarajan for his meeting with the BJP leader.