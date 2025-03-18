LS adjourned for day amid Oppn uproar over PM’s Mahakumbh statement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid Opposition ruckus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House on the recently concluded Mahakumbh in UP’s Prayagraj.

Earlier, the Lower House witnessed pandemonium while the Prime Minister spoke on Mahakumbh. The Opposition members trooped into the Well, demanding the inclusion of stampede tragedy in the statement.

Amid uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cited Rule 37 and said that it categorically states that the Prime Minister or any Minister can make a statement in the House without taking any questions.

Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 1 pm.

As soon as the House reassembled again, the Opposition members trooped into the Well again, and shouted slogans. They did not go back to their seats despite being asked by the Chair as Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw gave his reply to a debate on the Demand for Grants for the Railway Ministry.

Later, the Chair adjourned the House for the day before the debate on Grants for the Ministry of Jal Shakti could be taken up.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, “Mahakumbh represents our tradition, history and culture. Our complaint is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Mahakumbh.”

Gandhi, who has been critical of the government over the unemployment issue said, “The youth that had gone to Mahakumbh, also want employment from the Prime Minister. He should have spoken about employment in Parliament.”

Asserting that as per the democratic process, the Leader of the Opposition should have been allowed to speak after the Prime Minister, he said, “I was not allowed to speak. This is New India.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The Opposition also should have been allowed to speak. The Opposition also has sentiments on Mahakumbh and there should not be any objection.”