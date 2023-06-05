‘Love jihad’ won’t be allowed in MP: CM

Coming down heavily on ‘love jihad’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that ‘love’ is acceptable in MP but ‘Jihad’ would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Addressing a ‘Brahmin Mahakumbh’ event in Bhopal, the chief minister said the BJP government in the state was taking stringent steps to crush conspiracies like ‘love jihad’.

On the occasion, Chouhan announced that from next year onwards the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram would be a government holiday in MP. He said the life and teachings of Lord Parashuram would be included in the syllabus of schools and they would be taught to students.

The CM said the state government would give Rs 5,000 honorarium per month to priests of temples that do not have any agricultural land.

Dwarika Sharda Peeth Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati also said that converting someone’s religion would not be allowed. He called upon all Brahmins to unite and realize their strength.