Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » ‘Love jihad’ won’t be allowed in MP: CM

‘Love jihad’ won’t be allowed in MP: CM

Speaking at a ‘Brahmin Mahakumbh’ event, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government was taking stringent steps to crush conspiracies like ‘love jihad’.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | June 5, 2023 6:13 pm

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Advertisement

Coming down heavily on ‘love jihad’, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that ‘love’ is acceptable in MP but ‘Jihad’ would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Addressing a ‘Brahmin Mahakumbh’ event in Bhopal, the chief minister said the BJP government in the state was taking stringent steps to crush conspiracies like ‘love jihad’.

On the occasion, Chouhan announced that from next year onwards the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram would be a government holiday in MP. He said the life and teachings of Lord Parashuram would be included in the syllabus of schools and they would be taught to students.

The CM said the state government would give Rs 5,000 honorarium per month to priests of temples that do not have any agricultural land.

Dwarika Sharda Peeth Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati also said that converting someone’s religion would not be allowed. He called upon all Brahmins to unite and realize their strength.

 

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rajasthan oil refinery to start commercial production by end of next year: CM
Odisha committed to bring in more job-intensive industries: CM
Kerala CM Vijayan to leave for US, Cuba on June 18

Advertisement