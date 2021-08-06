Lorry to fetch files, do you want to terrorise us: SC on 51 volumes in a case

The Supreme Court on Friday rebuked a litigant for filing voluminous documents, running into 51 volumes, and remarked, “We had to get a lorry to carry your files to court. Do you want to terrorise us?”

A bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Surya Kant made this observation while hearing Indian Broadcasting Foundation’s appeal against the Bombay High Court order upholding TRAI’s new tariff order.

The Chief Justice said: “You’ve filed 51 volumes. We had to get a lorry to carry your files to court. Do you want to terrorise us? File small volumes if you want to be heard”.

At the outset, the Chief Justice expressed shock at the length of the pleadings and documents filed by the petitioners.

The bench said: “We will not hear this. Imagine 51 volumes in one case. File one compilation and serve it on us then we will take it up.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing TRAI, submitted that he will file only a two-page affidavit. The bench said it will not go into the matter now and posted the case for further hearing on August 18.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the judgment of the Bombay High Court, which partially upheld the validity of the New Tariff Order (NTO) issued by TRAI in January 2020 prescribing price ceilings on the rates charged by television channels.

In June, the high court, while upholding the NTO, had struck down one of the pricing conditions as unconstitutional.