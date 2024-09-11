LoP seeks Atishi’s response to graft charges against her govt

Stepping up his attack on the AAP, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta asked Delhi Minister Atishi to respond to the volley of questions, including corruption charges, posed to her government.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Gupta demanded that the Delhi Minister Atishi should respond to the allegations of corruption against the Kejriwal Government lest the Opposition’s claims that the government is steeped in corruption it would be substantiated.

He demanded an explanation from the minister on the number of decisions and cabinet meetings held by the chief minister going by the party’s contention that the government would run from the jail.

The LoP asked the AAP government why it has not constituted the sixth finance commission for the last three years hampering the flow of finances for development works in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He also asked the government to explain why the 11 reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) a detailed report on the financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board have not been presented in the assembly.

Gupta criticised the state government for not implementing the Centre’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ depriving the residents of Delhi of the benefits of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme.

He questioned the stoppage of grants to 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the state government leading to nonpayment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff.

He concluded that the AAP government failed on all fronts and the corruption in the government has reached its peak as a result of which administrative operations have come to a standstill.

He added that the Opposition wants to discuss the issues raised in the memorandum submitted to the President in the assembly. Therefore, an assembly session should be called as soon as possible, and a question hour should be arranged to bring the names of those involved in widespread corruption before the public.