LoO terms Kerala govt’s AI camera deal ‘second Lavalin’

Stepping up his attack on the LDF Government on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed across Kerala under Safe Kerala project to check traffic violations, Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Thursday said all those involved in the Keltron-AI camera deal are either linked to the Chief Minister’s Office or his networks in Kannur.

Calling the AI camera deal as the “second SNC-Lavalin”, VD Satheesan has demanded a judicial investigation into the alleged corruption in the AI Camera contract deal.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal refers to the alleged kickbacks involved in the KSEB’s contract with the Canadian company in 1995 for the modernisation of Pallivasal, Sengulam, and Panniar hydel stations when Pinarayi Vijayan was Kerala’s power minister. Though Pinarayi Vijayan was exonerated by a CBI Court, the CBI has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Satheesan said that the directors of all the companies involved in the deal were linked to each other. It has come to light that the Uralungal Society (ULCCS) and SRIT had formed a joint venture.

He made a fresh allegation that the managing director of the state government undertaking, Keltron, who inked the deal with SRIT, went straight to the Uralungal Society (ULCCS) as the vice-president of its technology solutions wing after she was removed from Keltron in 2021 following an allegation.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, after UDF high power committee meeting, Satheesan raised seven questions, about the AI camera deal, including the basis on which the contract was awarded to SRIT that he wanted the government to answer.

1) As per the tender called by Keltron the tender should be given only to technically and financially qualified ‘Original Equipment Manufacturer’ or an authorized vendor. Why did SRIT based in Bengaluru received the contract despite violating the tender conditions?

2) As per KELTRON’s tender document, SRIT cannot subcontract works on “data security, data integrity, the configuration of the equipment and facility management”. Then why did they issue a subcontract?

3) How did a company like Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, having no technical expertise in the field, obtain the subcontract?

4) Why SRIT was permitted to seek financial assistance and issue sub-contracts by violating the tender conditions? Why did the transport minister withhold the information about the company?

5) Is it against the norms to pay 6 per cent of the total amount (Rs 6 crores) as a service fee (commission) to SRIT after subcontracting all the work to other companies?

6) Did SRIT give undertakings of the two companies in Technopark and Industrial Estate to KELTRON during its pursuit of attaining the project?

7) According to the Keltron tender document, the tender has been given to SRLT for the works including control room.Why was Rs 66 crore extra estimated for maintenance?

On Wednesday, Satheesan has urged the state government to reveal all the details related to the Rs 232 crore project. In a letter to the chief minister, he urged him to release all details related to the project including the Government Orders, the agreement signed between the transport department and Keltron. Details of the tender floated by Keltron, the note file on the agreement and the current file also should be released, he said.

The Opposition leader alleged that the contract for installing the cameras is shrouded in mystery. He said that no details on the AI project are available either in the state government website or in the public domain. This adds to the mystery regarding the project.