LoO Jai Ram Thakur claims tide in favour of BJP in Shimla civic polls

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the public mood in Shimla city is in favour of the BJP and that the party will retain the municipal corporation once again.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Thakur said, “Our party, during its mass contact campaign, has seen a tremendous enthusiasm among the people for BJP in all the wards. This, he said, was beyond the expectations of the party. Going by the public mood, the tide is in our favour.”

There is an atmosphere of despair in the entire city and the state and the Congress party will be forced to bear the brunt in these municipal elections, he claimed.

He alleged that the Congress had crossed all limits to wrest power in the Assembly elections. However, now it will not be able to do so in these municipal elections.

Launching a documentary on the developmental works undertaken by BJP during its tenure in the state and the municipal corporation, Thakur said the progress and development is on the ground is there for all to see.

It speaks volumes about the work and schemes brought about by BJP to usher development in the city, he claimed.

“If we compare 25 years of Congress with the five years of BJP in Municipal Corporation, the work done in the last five years of BJP rule is overshadowing that of the Congress,” he asserted.

BJP can say with confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed a lot to the development of Shimla city as he has given a big gift of making Shimla a Smart City, he claimed, adding that Shimla has got ropeway, elevator, better roads, water, electricity and cleanliness which is the result of untiring efforts of BJP.

“Today the Congress has nothing concrete in the name of guarantees and now their guarantee limit has also expired,” he blamed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that their leaders are troubled by the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whenever his name comes in the forefront, they are worried.

“Whereas, we have seen that the photo of former six-time Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh is missing from everywhere in the campaign of Congress in these municipal elections, as well as the photo of Congress National President and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is also missing,” he said.

The BJP had provided 125 units of electricity free to the people of Himachal Pradesh and 50 per cent concession in the bus fare for women, he said, adding, this was not BJP’s promised guarantee, but we worked for the betterment of the public.

Reminding the Congress leaders of their oath on Goddess Chintpurni to launch OPS, Thakur said they seem to have forgotten the promise.

The public has come to know that the Congress claims of changing the system is nothing but a gimmick.